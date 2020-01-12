Bank of England MPC member Vlieghe says he is ready to cut interest rates if data does not improve

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Gertjan Vlieghe is an external member of the BoE monetary policy committee. He is hot to trot for a rate cut:

  • "Personally I think it's been a close call, therefore it doesn't take much data to swing it one way or the other and the next few [MPC] meetings are absolutely live
  • I really need to see an imminent and significant improvement in the UK data to justify waiting a little bit longer."
Bolding is mine. 

Vlieghe was speaking with the Financial Times (here is the link for more, may be gated). The FT describe Vlieghe as having been a pivotal MPC member in the past:
  • a hawkish speech by him in September 2017 foreshadowed the first BoE rate rise for a decade, which took effect two months later.
