Bank of England MPC member Vlieghe says he is ready to cut interest rates if data does not improve
Gertjan Vlieghe is an external member of the BoE monetary policy committee. He is hot to trot for a rate cut:
- "Personally I think it's been a close call, therefore it doesn't take much data to swing it one way or the other and the next few [MPC] meetings are absolutely live
- I really need to see an imminent and significant improvement in the UK data to justify waiting a little bit longer."
Bolding is mine.
Vlieghe was speaking with the Financial Times (here is the link for more, may be gated). The FT describe Vlieghe as having been a pivotal MPC member in the past:
- a hawkish speech by him in September 2017 foreshadowed the first BoE rate rise for a decade, which took effect two months later.