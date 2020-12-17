Bank of England policy meeting Thursday - no change expected

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The Bank of England is due at 1200 GMT on 17 December 2020 

Westpac quickie preview, on hold but likely further easing in 2021:
  • Having announced a further GBP150bn in asset purchases in November, a steady hand is likely on QE, while the benchmark bank rate remains at 0.1%. 
  • Whether the UK and EU can reach a trade deal will be important in the decisions made in early 2021. 
  • We think easing is likely in coming months despite the vaccine rollout already under way in the UK.
