Bank of England policy meeting Thursday - no change expected
The Bank of England is due at 1200 GMT on 17 December 2020
Westpac quickie preview, on hold but likely further easing in 2021:
- Having announced a further GBP150bn in asset purchases in November, a steady hand is likely on QE, while the benchmark bank rate remains at 0.1%.
- Whether the UK and EU can reach a trade deal will be important in the decisions made in early 2021.
- We think easing is likely in coming months despite the vaccine rollout already under way in the UK.