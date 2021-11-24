Bank of England speakers coming up on Thursday 25 November 2021 - Haskel & Bailey

Bank of England Monetary policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel will speak at a productivity workshop. Scheduled at 1405 GMT.

Following at 1730 GMT is BoE Governor Bailey speaking at Cambridge University.





Markets will be attending closely to remarks from MPC members ahead of the December (16th) meeting for hints on a rate hike. Although after the dog's breakfast of the previous meeting the credibility of these folks is low. Not that much different to many central bankers around the globe though.









Haskel