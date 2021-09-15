Morgan Stanley on the Bank of England - one of the more hawkish of central banks - GBP implications
Comments from Morgan Stanley on the Bank of England and GBP, via eFX.
- We maintain a bullish skew on GBP and expect it to outperform on the crosses against currencies with less hawkish central banks, like SEK.
- Recent comments from Bank of England policymakers were on the hawkish side, with Governor Bailey saying the committee was evenly split on whether the minimum conditions for a rate hike had been met at the August meeting
- The BoE should thus remain one of the more hawkish G10 central banks, with the focus being on the evolution of the labour market into the autumn
- GBP/USD should however remain largely driven by the broader USD trajectory and may be more rangebound given our bullish USD view