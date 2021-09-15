Morgan Stanley on the Bank of England - one of the more hawkish of central banks - GBP implications

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Morgan Stanley on the Bank of England and GBP, via eFX.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.

  • We maintain a bullish skew on GBP and expect it to outperform on the crosses against currencies with less hawkish central banks, like SEK. 
  • Recent comments from Bank of England policymakers were on the hawkish side, with Governor Bailey saying the committee was evenly split on whether the minimum conditions for a rate hike had been met at the August meeting
  • The BoE should thus remain one of the more hawkish G10 central banks, with the focus being on the evolution of the labour market into the autumn
  • GBP/USD should however remain largely driven by the broader USD trajectory and may be more rangebound given our bullish USD view
 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose