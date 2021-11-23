Bank of England's Bailey: I do not think we will go back to a hard form of guidance

BOE's Bailey speaking





Bank of England's Bailey is speaking and comments on policy guidance saying:

I do not think we will go back to a hard to form of guidance



Not off the table that we give no guidance at all on rates, but says bank decisions are made meeting by meeting

More from Bailey:

Ee have a very tight labor market





The pair today reached a new low going back to December 2020.

The market was looking for a tightening at the last BOE meeting on the back of comments from BOE officials (including Bailey). The BOE did not tighten and the GBPUSD fell sharply.