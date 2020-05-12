Coronavirus - Bank of England’s chief economist Haldane warns of long-term damage to UK economy

Via the UK Times, a report on remarks from the Bank of England's chief economist Andy Haldane

The COVID-19 pandemic will leave permanent scars on Britain's economy

Says households and businesses cut back spending even following the virus being brought under control due to:

companies saddled with higher debts

households worried about their job prospects

"All crises leave scars and this crisis will be no exception"





Haldane speaking on a Royal Economic Society webcast.





Adds the Times:

His comments suggest that the Bank may have been too bold last week when it warned of a 14 per cent fall in GDP this year, the deepest decline since 1706. It expects a 15 per cent rebound in 2021 in a V-shaped recovery











