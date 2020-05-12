Coronavirus - Bank of England’s chief economist Haldane warns of long-term damage to UK economy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Via the UK Times, a report on remarks from  the Bank of England's chief economist Andy Haldane

  • The COVID-19 pandemic will leave permanent scars on Britain's economy 
Says households and businesses cut back spending even following the virus being brought under control due to:
  • companies saddled with higher debts
  • households worried about their job prospects
"All crises leave scars and this crisis will be no exception"

Haldane speaking on a Royal Economic Society webcast.

Adds the Times:
  • His comments suggest that the Bank may have been too bold last week when it warned of a 14 per cent fall in GDP this year, the deepest decline since 1706. It expects a 15 per cent rebound in 2021 in a V-shaped recovery 

Via the UK Times, a report on remarks from  the Bank of England's chief economist Andy Haldane

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose