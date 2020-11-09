Bank of France says economy will take a smaller hit from new lockdown compared to earlier this year

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Bank of France shares its latest assessment on the French economy

  • Sees activity at 12% below normal in November
  • That compares to the drop of 31% below normal in April during first lockdown
  • The impact could still be enough to mean the economy shrinks in Q4
That pretty much reaffirms current sentiment but the question now will be, is the latest set of restrictions enough to address the health crisis? And if so, for how long until we possibly see the need for another potential lockdown again?

As much as the tighter restrictions are currently going to be in place until the end of November, the battle against the virus pandemic isn't going to end in this one month.

