Bank of Israel holds rates at 0.10%

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

The latest from Israel's central bank

  • Sees economy contracting 4.5% this year vs 5.3% prior
  • Sees growth of 6.8% in 2021 vs +8.7% prior
  • Inflation forecast at -0.5% this year vs -0.8% prior
  • Sees +0.7% inflation in 2021 vs +0.9% prior
The central bank said it would expand the use of existing tools, including interest rates (negative?) and operate additional ones if crisis lengthens.

I wonder if this is a preview of what's to come elsewhere. If central banks will start marking up forecasts and stepping towards the sidelines but warning that they will do more if the pandemic worsens.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose