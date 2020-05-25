Bank of Israel holds rates at 0.10%

Sees economy contracting 4.5% this year vs 5.3% prior

Sees growth of 6.8% in 2021 vs +8.7% prior

Inflation forecast at -0.5% this year vs -0.8% prior

Sees +0.7% inflation in 2021 vs +0.9% prior

The central bank said it would expand the use of existing tools, including interest rates (negative?) and operate additional ones if crisis lengthens.





I wonder if this is a preview of what's to come elsewhere. If central banks will start marking up forecasts and stepping towards the sidelines but warning that they will do more if the pandemic worsens.

