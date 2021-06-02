Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi speech earlier - recap

Brief headlines and the link to his full speech is here:

BOJ policy board member Adachi says Japan's economy is improving as a trend Reuters have a recap up on his comments, noting:

While restaurants and hotels may need to continue shouldering the cost of steps to prevent the spread of the virus, consumers may become more willing to pay more for value-added services,

"This could offer firms a chance to charge more for higher quality services,"

"A post-pandemic world may offer a big chance to achieve our 2% inflation target," if retailers are able to charge more for their services unlike in Japan's past periods of deflation

Its not clear why Adachi think this dramatic change could take place.





On policy settings:

BOJ needs to maintain its ultra-loose policy

BOJ needs to maintain its ultra-loose policy

BOJ must take into account changes in corporate funding conditions in deciding whether to extend the pandemic-relief programme beyond the current September deadline.








