Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda
BOJ Gov Kuroda speaking in the Japanese parliament
- global economy deteriorating sharply as global economic activity constrained severely by pandemic
- Japan's economy likely to remain in severe state, inflation to weaken
- Japan's financial system is stable as a whole but corporate financing conditions are worsening
- outlook for Japan's economy, prices is highly uncertain, dependent on when pandemic will be contained
- BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed, with close eye on developments regarding pandemic
- BOJ's easing steps have had certain effect on economy, will continue with these steps to ensure stable markets, liquidity provision