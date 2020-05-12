Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda

BOJ Gov Kuroda speaking in the Japanese parliament

  • global economy deteriorating sharply as global economic activity constrained severely by pandemic
  • Japan's economy likely to remain in severe state, inflation to weaken
  • Japan's financial system is stable as a whole but corporate financing conditions are worsening
  • outlook for Japan's economy, prices is highly uncertain, dependent on when pandemic will be contained
  • BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed, with close eye on developments regarding pandemic
  • BOJ's easing steps have had certain effect on economy, will continue with these steps to ensure stable markets, liquidity provision



