Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is meeting with new Japanese PM Kishida

The BOJ Gov and Japan's PM meet at least twice a year.

Kishida is new to the office after Suga's resignation and the election last weekend.









Kuroda met with Finance Minister Suzuki and Economy Minister Yamagiwa on Tuesday this week: agreed to cooperation in line with commitments made in a 2013 joint statement under PM Abe After Tuesday's meeting, comments from Economy Minister Yamagiwa "The most important issue was to reaffirm the joint statement"

"The government and the BOJ must keep close contact with each other. The BOJ aims to achieve the 2% price stability target while we proceed with the economic growth strategy."

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Kuroda is Kishida's residence for lunch and a meeting.