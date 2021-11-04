Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is meeting with new Japanese PM Kishida
The BOJ Gov and Japan's PM meet at least twice a year.
Kishida is new to the office after Suga's resignation and the election last weekend.
Kuroda is Kishida's residence for lunch and a meeting.
Kuroda met with Finance Minister Suzuki and Economy Minister Yamagiwa on Tuesday this week:
- agreed to cooperation in line with commitments made in a 2013 joint statement under PM Abe
After Tuesday's meeting, comments from Economy Minister Yamagiwa
- "The most important issue was to reaffirm the joint statement"
- "The government and the BOJ must keep close contact with each other. The BOJ aims to achieve the 2% price stability target while we proceed with the economic growth strategy."