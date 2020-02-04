Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
-
At times of crisis and uncertainty, people surrender judgement to authorities
-
The UK after Brexit
-
SimpleFX added five account types targeting 1.75bn new users
-
Friday: Closing January 2020
-
Coronavirus appears to be milder-than-feared. Why that's bad news
-
January seasonal scorecard: Another clean sweep
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate for today at 6.9779 (vs. yesterday at 6.9249)
-
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is to appear in Japan's parliament from 2.30pm local time
-
RBA preview - "justification for a further cut" … but they won't.
-
More from Fed's Bostic: Fed will 'taper' the pace of repo activity, but the balance sheet will still grow slowly
-
Fed's Bostic: Inflation is below where the Fed wants it