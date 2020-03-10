Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda repeats ready to steps on policy if needed without hesitation

BOJ Gov Kuroda adds that the coronavirus outbreak is already affecting Japan's economy:

via a plunge in inbound tourism

and a fall in dept store sales

Given he says will take steps 'if needed' is he indicating as much in inin his refernce to the negatives for Japan's economy?





More:

global markets making very unstable movements

will continue to watch impact of coronavirus outbreak on Japan's economy, prices, particularly via market moves

must be mindful of risk impact of coronavirus outbreak on Japan's economy could become big The next Bank of Japan policy meeting is March 18 and 19









