Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda repeats ready to steps on policy if needed without hesitation
BOJ Gov Kuroda adds that the coronavirus outbreak is already affecting Japan's economy:
- via a plunge in inbound tourism
- and a fall in dept store sales
Given he says will take steps 'if needed' is he indicating as much in inin his refernce to the negatives for Japan's economy?
More:
- global markets making very unstable movements
- will continue to watch impact of coronavirus outbreak on Japan's economy, prices, particularly via market moves
- must be mindful of risk impact of coronavirus outbreak on Japan's economy could become big
The next Bank of Japan policy meeting is March 18 and 19
This snippet from Kuroda also:
- Market value of the BOJ ETF holdings will fall below book value if the Nikkei drops under 19,000