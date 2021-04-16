Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says 2% inflation target possible to achieve, but will take time

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

BOJ Gov in parliament today answering questions. His comment in the headline is his usual spiel. 

  • 2% inflation target possible to achieve with powerful monetary easing, but will take time 
More:
  • no need to change inflation target
(its 2% ICYMI)

  • CPI growth will stay negative for the time being but will rebound thereafter, gradually accelerate the pace of increase

Kuroda is the eternal optimist. Or too much sake, dunno. 

