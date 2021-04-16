Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says 2% inflation target possible to achieve, but will take time
BOJ Gov in parliament today answering questions. His comment in the headline is his usual spiel.
- 2% inflation target possible to achieve with powerful monetary easing, but will take time
More:
- no need to change inflation target
(its 2% ICYMI)
- CPI growth will stay negative for the time being but will rebound thereafter, gradually accelerate the pace of increase
Kuroda is the eternal optimist. Or too much sake, dunno.