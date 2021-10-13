Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says (US) inflation is transitory

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda spoke at the meeting of G20 finance leaders. From his press conference after:

global economy continues to recover

some emerging economies still faced downward pressure from the coronavirus pandemic

the impact of the pandemic (on the global economy) will gradually subside

said some Europoean countries and the US are seeing inflation over 2% but its transitory

Kuroda is not facing high inflation in Japan (if that's news to anyone!).