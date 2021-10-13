Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says (US) inflation is transitory
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda spoke at the meeting of G20 finance leaders. From his press conference after:
- global economy continues to recover
- some emerging economies still faced downward pressure from the coronavirus pandemic
- the impact of the pandemic (on the global economy) will gradually subside
- said some Europoean countries and the US are seeing inflation over 2% but its transitory
Kuroda is not facing high inflation in Japan (if that's news to anyone!).