Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says (US) inflation is transitory

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda spoke at the meeting of G20 finance leaders. From his press conference after:

  • global economy continues to recover
  • some emerging economies still faced downward pressure from the coronavirus pandemic
  • the impact of the pandemic (on the global economy) will gradually subside
  • said some Europoean countries and the US are seeing inflation over 2% but its transitory 
Kuroda is not facing high inflation in Japan (if that's news to anyone!). 
