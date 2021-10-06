Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says Japan's economy has picked up

BOJ Gov Kuroda says the pick up in the Japanese economy has been led by exports and the manufacturing sector.

says high US growth has supported growth in economies across the globe

says if Japan can improve public health and the economy with vaccination certificates the services sector recovery will be more pronunced

recent low inflation in Japan is mainly due to unusual factors such as cuts to mobile fees

excluding such factors Japan's CPI is not as weak as headline figures suggest

says demand in Japan has not recovered as rapidly as it has in the US

supply-side constraints in Japan are not as severe as in the US, there is no present need for firms to raise wages and selling prices.





On 'excluding such factors ' ... why yes, excluding falling prices will tend to boost inflation figures. Still, he is Governor of the Bank of Japan and I'm not, so maybe he is onto something.



