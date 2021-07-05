Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says won't hesitate to ease further if necessary

Japan's economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend

Japan's economy likely to recover as the pandemic's impact gradually subsides

Japan's financial system remains stable as a whole

BOJ's focus will be to respond to the impact of the pandemic on the economy for the time being

won't hesitate to take additional easing steps with an eye on the impact of pandemic

core consumer inflation hovering around zero

core consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate

Nothing new at all from K here in these comments. The "core consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate" comment is something he has been saying for ... forever really.