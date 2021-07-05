Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says won't hesitate to ease further if necessary

BOJ Gov Kuroda speaking

  • Japan's economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend
  • Japan's economy likely to recover as the pandemic's impact gradually subsides
  • Japan's financial system remains stable as a whole
  • BOJ's focus will be to respond to the impact of the pandemic on the economy for the time being
  • won't hesitate to take additional easing steps with an eye on the impact of pandemic
  • core consumer inflation hovering around zero
  • core consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate
Nothing new at all from K here in these comments. The "core consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate" comment is something he has been saying for ... forever really. 

