Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says won't hesitate to ease further if necessary
BOJ Gov Kuroda speaking
- Japan's economy remains in severe state but picking up as a trend
- Japan's economy likely to recover as the pandemic's impact gradually subsides
- Japan's financial system remains stable as a whole
- BOJ's focus will be to respond to the impact of the pandemic on the economy for the time being
- won't hesitate to take additional easing steps with an eye on the impact of pandemic
- core consumer inflation hovering around zero
- core consumer inflation likely to gradually accelerate
