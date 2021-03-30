Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda talking again - global, Japan, economies showing signs of bottoming out

Kuroda speech, sticking to his script and not adding anything new or surprising.

global economy showing signs of hitting bottom, Japan's economy showing similar signs

impact of covid-19 on Japan's economy to persist for prolonged period

Japan's economy to experience clear, positive growth in fiscal 2021

risks to Japan's economy, prices skew to downside

BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation if needed

says YCC exerting intended effect on economy

BOJ must stem any sharp rise in interest rates, have made tools available to do so in March review

BOJ must keep entire yield curve stably low while impact of pandemic continues says steps taken at March review allow boj to promote powerful monetary easing even further

while it is taking time, it's possible to achieve BOJ's 2% inflation target by maintaining easy policy This one .... This one ....

it's possible to achieve BOJ's 2% inflation target







It is also possible I will have a dinner date with Gigi Hadid, and it may take time. But don't go basing any trades on that, K?