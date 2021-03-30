Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda talking again - global, Japan, economies showing signs of bottoming out
Kuroda speech, sticking to his script and not adding anything new or surprising.
- global economy showing signs of hitting bottom, Japan's economy showing similar signs
- impact of covid-19 on Japan's economy to persist for prolonged period
- Japan's economy to experience clear, positive growth in fiscal 2021
- risks to Japan's economy, prices skew to downside
- BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation if needed
- says YCC exerting intended effect on economy
- BOJ must stem any sharp rise in interest rates, have made tools available to do so in March review
- BOJ must keep entire yield curve stably low while impact of pandemic continues
- says steps taken at March review allow boj to promote powerful monetary easing even further
- while it is taking time, it's possible to achieve BOJ's 2% inflation target by maintaining easy policy
It is also possible I will have a dinner date with Gigi Hadid, and it may take time. But don't go basing any trades on that, K?