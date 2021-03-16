Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda to speak from 0500GMT

BOJ Gov. Kuroda is scheduled to appear in the Japanese parliament today, Tuesday 16 March 2021

The Bank of Japan will releases it policy review this coming Friday, March 19. Speculation of what might change centres on the JGB target band and the ETF target buy amount.





We'll be listening out for any clues from Mr. K today.





If you're in Japan and You'd like to catch a glimpse of Kuroda's limo (Lexus, right?) here's how you get from the BOJ to the Diet - line this route!















