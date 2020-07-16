Bank of Japan is drilling into big data for pandemic-driven economic change clues

Here is an interesting read via Reuters on the BOJ sifting through less than conventional data sources.

Cites Kazushige Kamiyama, head of the BOJ's research and statistics department.

"In times of shock, uncertainty over the state of the economy and its outlook heightens. It's like driving without your lights on

"That's when non-traditional data that gives us quick information, including high-frequency data, become really valuable"

As examples:

global movements of car-loaded cargo ships

movement of people around factories



