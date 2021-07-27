Bank of Japan July meeting 'Summary of Opinions'
'Summary of Opinions' of the July meeting
- The summary precedes the minutes of meetings by many weeks
- Bank of Japan July 2021 monetary policy meeting post is here
The Summary is usually quite an easy read. Its presented as a series of bullet points and really is a summary! This I picked out:
- Even though the year-on-year rate of change in the CPI excluding fresh food is likely to increase on the back of a rise in commodity prices, there is a long way to go to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent and maintain that level in a stable manner. Thus, it is important not to tighten monetary policy prematurely
"Important not to tighten monetary policy prematurely" is hardly a fresh insight from the BOJ but there you go.