Bank of Japan July meeting 'Summary of Opinions'

'Summary of Opinions' of the July meeting

The summary precedes the minutes of meetings by many weeks

Bank of Japan July 2021 monetary policy meeting post is here

The Summary is usually quite an easy read. Its presented as a series of bullet points and really is a summary! This I picked out:

Even though the year-on-year rate of change in the CPI excluding fresh food is likely to increase on the back of a rise in commodity prices, there is a long way to go to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent and maintain that level in a stable manner. Thus, it is important not to tighten monetary policy prematurely

"Important not to tighten monetary policy prematurely" is hardly a fresh insight from the BOJ but there you go.















