Bank of Japan leaves short-term interest rates at -0.1% as per expectations

Bank of Japan interest rate decision

Keeps monetary policy steady

maintains a short-term interest rate target at -0.1%



maintains 10 year JGB yield target around 0%



leaves unchanged for guidance on interest rates, says will keep current extremely low rates for extended period time at least through spring of 2020



medium core CPI forecast for fiscal 2019 – 20 at 1.0% versus 1.1% in April forecast



risks are skewed to the downside on economy



Japan inflation is gradually to accelerate toward 2%

won't hesitate to take extra action if needed



won't hesitate to take additional easing if momentum to goal lost

CPI currently at around 0.5%



fiscal year 2019 GDP forecast is 0.7% versus 0.8% previously



fiscal year 2020 GDP forecast is 0.9% versus 0.9% previously



fiscal year 2021 GDP forecast 1.1% versus 1.2% previously



sees fiscal year 2019 core CPI including sales tax at 1.0% versus 1.1% previously



sees fiscal year 2020 core CPI including sales tax 1.3% versus 1.4% previously



sees fiscal year 2021 core CPI forecast 1.6 versus 1.6 previously



sites uncertainty over medium, long-range price expectations



close attention needed to financial system



no excessively bullish expectations and asset markets



Japanese banks have sufficient capital base



was referring to overseas economic risks in particular



The USDJPY has moved marginally lower lower after the decision as the BOJ failed to ease the forward guidance. The pair moved from 108.78 down to 108.65. We currently trade at 108.69. A lower channel trendline comes in at 108.53 currently.







