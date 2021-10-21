Bank of Japan meets next week - today's CPI data cements downgrades expected

The Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting is on October 27 & 28.

The Bank will publish its latest quarterly growth and price forecasts alongside its statement after the meeting.

There have been rumours of expected forecast downgrades to be included in the new outlook. A downgrade to economic growth projections for this current fiscal year (the year ending in March 2022) due to slumping Japanese exports and output

Also expected is a downgrade to consumer inflation forecasts

A few minutes ago we got the latest CPI readings, boosted by rising energy prices but taking those out still sees CPI negative:





BOJ is discussing phasing out a COVID-19 loan programme, which is due to expire in March next year, if infections in the country continue to decline and as the economy picks itself back up from the depths of the pandemic.



