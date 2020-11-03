Bank of Japan minutes (September meeting)

BOJ info incoming, minutes from the Sep. 16 - 17 meeting.

one member said BOJ should further examine appropriate monetary policy conduct during Covid-19 era

some members said BOJ must continue to closely cooperate with govt in supporting economy

one member said BOJ should maintain current easy policy, carefully examine positive effects. side effects for time being

one member said priority for monetary policy for time being was to support corporate financing. sustain employment

members agreed there remained extremely high uncertainties over the consequences of covid-19 and the magnitude of their impact on domestic and overseas economies

members agreed global financial market tension had eased but volatility in stock market remaining at relatively higher level





I'll be updating on items like this even though the focus is on the US election. Feel free to ignore if this is not where your interest is. I get it!