Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting concludes Tuesday 27 April 2021 - preview

Expectations are the BOJ will keep the main planks of its policy unchanged.

Of interest will be any changes to forecasts in the Bank's accompanying 'Outlook Report' which will be released at the same time as the Statement (there is no firmly set time set for the release. 0230 to 0330 GMT is a reasonable expectations).





Adjustments to the Bank's projections are expected:

the response to coronavirus (states of emergency, which are ongoing) have weighed on GDP

inflation data has been even more disappointing than usual for the BOJ wand may result in revisions lower for expected CPI

Also watch for Financial stability concerns - rising risks to stability would be likely to prompt adjustment to policy implementation - we'll have to wait and see on this.





The Outlook in a picture:



