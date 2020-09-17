Bank of Japan monetary policy statement - no change to policy (as expected)

Bank of Japan monetary policy deciison comes out per consensus expectation, no change.

policy rate left at -0.1%

JGB target (10yr) remains around 0%

Also expected, the Bank has revised up its economic assessment:

revises higher its outlook for exports and output

says the economy is in a severe state but appears to be picking up

capex is falling , corporate profits and sentiment is worsening

consumption gradually picking up

CPI is likely to hover in negative territory for the time being

More:

must watch whether the financial system is functioning smoothly, stability is maintained





---

USD/JPY is barely responding, which is not much of a surprise given the basically zero expectation of any change in policy - which has indeed been the result.





Background to this is here:





Stay tuned for Governor Kuroda's press conference at 0630GMT



