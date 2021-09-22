Bank of Japan policy statement recap - bleaker view

The main headlines re the Bank of Japan statement and assessment can be found here:

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday but offered a bleaker view on exports and output, reinforcing expectations the bank will maintain its massive stimulus even as major counterparts eye a withdrawal of crisis-mode support.

The BOJ maintained its assessment on the economy, saying it was "picking up as a trend, although it remained in a severe state due to the impact of the pandemic."

The yen lost a little ground through the course of the session, mainly on Evergrande developments prior to the BOJ statement.











