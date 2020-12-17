Bank of Japan policy statement today - what to expect and when

The BOJ monetary policy decision announcement on Friday 18 December 2020.

Unlike many other central banks, the Bank of Japan does not have a firmly scheduled time for its policy announcement. Based on past experience an expectation in the 0230 to 0330 GMT window is reasonable.





Earlier previews give an idea of what to expect:

A snippet from JPM Securities in Tokyo:

"Aside from an expected extension in its fund-aid programme, the BOJ won't take steps to prop up growth and inflation."

The 'fund-aid' programme is the BOJ's efforts to provide more liquidity to corporates that may be under funding stress. The programme is currently set to expire in March 2021 but the Bank is expected to announce they'll extend it by six months. Measures in that programme include increased BOJ purchases of corporate debt and a lending scheme to send cash (via banks) to small firms.





The BOJ may make reference to the current rise in virus cases in Japan in comments surrounding their decision.





Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will hold his regular post-meeting press conference, 0630GMT for that.









