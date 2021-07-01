Bank of Japan Q2 survey of business - recap of the Tankan

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The BOJ survey results were out earlier, main headlines here:

  • The headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment ... improving for the fourth consecutive quarter and hitting the highest level since December 2018
  • Non-manufacturers' mood also improved ... to reach its highest index reading since March 2020, as goods distribution and leisure industries saw activity gradually resume after disruption caused by COVID-19

In two weeks we'll get the next decision from the BOJ, July 15 / 16 monetary policy meeting. This meeting is notable as the Bank will provide updated forecasts (for inflation and other indicators). 




