Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report - further falls

BOJ Q2 Tankan

  • Tankan Large Mfg Index comes in at -34 (from expected -31 & prior -8). Worsens for a 6th quarter in succession. Lowest since Dec of 2009.
  • Tankan Large Non-Mfg Index -17 (-20, 8). Worsens for 4 Qs in a row. 
  • Tankan Large Mfg Outlook -27 (-24,-11)
  • Tankan Large Non-Mfg Outlook -14 (-15, -1)
  • Tankan Large All Industry Capex +3.2% (+1.3%, +1.8%)
  • Tankan Small Mfg Index -45 (-39, -15)
  • Tankan Small Non-Mfg Index -26 (-32,-1)
  • Tankan Small Mfg Outlook -47 (-36, -29)
  • Tankan Small Non-Mfg Outlook -33 (-30, -19)
Poor results, yen non-impacted!
It is not surprising the results are so bad, coronavirus impact of course. But, deterioration was evident even heading into the crisis. Check out the 'outlooks', no improvement forecast. 



