Bank of Japan quarterly Tankan report - further falls

BOJ Q2 Tankan

Tankan Large Mfg Index comes in at -34 (from expected -31 & prior -8). Worsens for a 6th quarter in succession. Lowest since Dec of 2009.

Tankan Large Non-Mfg Index -17 (-20, 8). Worsens for 4 Qs in a row.

Tankan Large Mfg Outlook -27 (-24,-11)

Tankan Large Non-Mfg Outlook -14 (-15, -1)

Tankan Large All Industry Capex +3.2% (+1.3%, +1.8%)

Tankan Small Mfg Index -45 (-39, -15)

Tankan Small Non-Mfg Index -26 (-32,-1)

Tankan Small Mfg Outlook -47 (-36, -29)

Tankan Small Non-Mfg Outlook -33 (-30, -19)



Poor results, yen non-impacted!

It is not surprising the results are so bad, coronavirus impact of course. But, deterioration was evident even heading into the crisis. Check out the 'outlooks', no improvement forecast.











