Bank of Japan refuses trader requests to work from home

Bloomberg had this piece up earlier (link for more), citing 'people familiar:

The BOJ doesn't allow home computers to connect to its network for conducting asset purchases and other market transactions

Three firms (at least) have asked the BOJ whether traders can participate in its operations from outside the office

BOJ-Net infrastructure is used for yen transactions daily, connected via dedicated cables to computers at dozens of financial firms so they can trade assets with the central bank or buy bonds from the government

BOJ is concerned about cybersecurity risk.





The hot new toy for summer probably won't be keenly sought after amongst BOJ counterparties:



















