Bank of Japan Tankan report for Q3, large manufacturers sentiment -27 (-24 expected)
BOJ quarterly report
- big manufacturers index -27 (Reuters poll: -23, prior was -34)
- big manufacturers index three months ahead seen at -17 (Reuters poll: -17)
- big non-manufacturers index -12 (Reuters poll: -9, prior -17)
- big non-manufacturers index three months ahead seen at -11 (Reuters poll: -9)
- small manufacturers index -44 ( -38)
- small manufacturers index three months ahead seen at -38 ( -34)
- small non-manufacturers index -22 ( -21)
- small non-manufacturers index three months ahead seen at -27 (: -21)
- all firms employment index -6
- big manufacturers' production capacity index +15 vs June Q +15
- big manufacturers see fy2020/21 recurring profits -24.6 pct
- big manufacturers see dollar averaging 107.34 yen for FY2020/21
- big firms see fy2020/21 capex +1.4 pct (Reuters poll: +1.3)
- small firms see fy2020/21 capex -16.1 pct ( -15.1)
- September Q all firms financial condition index +5 vs June +3
This is painting a very poor picture. A couple of perhaps more encouraging signs are that the large manufacturing index has improved for the first time in ... 11 quarters (nearly 3 years).
Non-manufacturing index improved for the first time in 5 quarters.
---
The Bank of Japan Tankan reports on a survey of manufacturing and service companies designed to assess business conditions in Japan