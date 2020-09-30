Bank of Japan Tankan report for Q3, large manufacturers sentiment -27 (-24 expected)





all firms employment index -6

big manufacturers' production capacity index +15 vs June Q +15

big manufacturers see fy2020/21 recurring profits -24.6 pct

big manufacturers see dollar averaging 107.34 yen for FY2020/21

big firms see fy2020/21 capex +1.4 pct (Reuters poll: +1.3)

small firms see fy2020/21 capex -16.1 pct ( -15.1)

September Q all firms financial condition index +5 vs June +3

This is painting a very poor picture. A couple of perhaps more encouraging signs are that the large manufacturing index has improved for the first time in ... 11 quarters (nearly 3 years).

Non-manufacturing index improved for the first time in 5 quarters.





---