Bank of Korea policy meeting today, 27 August 2020 - due at 0100GMT
Expectations are for an on hold rate decision.
ANZ on what to expect:
- We expect the BoK to keep its policy rate on hold at 0.50%.
- While economic data have shown signs of improvement, the recent spike in virus cases threatens to undermine the recovery.
- Monetary policy will need to remain accommodative, though any additional support is likely to be through non-rate tools.
And, TD:
- The economy is still under severe pressure, but there are signs of a tentative improvement such as in industrial production and consumer confidence.
- A renewed wave of Covid-19 cases has complicated matters and will likely adversely impact recovery.
- Inflation remains soft but BoK is cognisant of increased household indebtedness and is unlikely to rush to lower rates again.