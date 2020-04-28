Bank of Nook cuts rates, gamers recoil
You can't even get virtual interest anymore
The Financial Times has an article about an interest rate cut in the video game Animal Crossing and it's a masterpiece.
Read it here.The abrupt policy shift, imposed by an obligatory software update on April 23, provoked a stream of online fury that a once-solid stream of income had been reduced to a trickle with the stroke of a raccoon banker's pen. "I'm never going to financially recover from this," one player wrote on a Reddit forum. "Island recession incoming," said another.