Bank of Nook cuts rates, gamers recoil

The Financial Times has an article about an interest rate cut in the video game Animal Crossing and it's a masterpiece.

The abrupt policy shift, imposed by an obligatory software update on April 23, provoked a stream of online fury that a once-solid stream of income had been reduced to a trickle with the stroke of a raccoon banker's pen. "I'm never going to financially recover from this," one player wrote on a Reddit forum. "Island recession incoming," said another.