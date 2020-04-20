Bank of Spain sees economy shrinking by as much as 12.4% this year

The Spanish central bank with their latest outlook on the economy





The range of forecasts sees the economy shrinking between 6.8% and 12.4%, based on how long confinement measures are maintained as well as the survival rate of businesses.





Once again, the fact that governments and central banks are struggling to even quantify the economic carnage goes to show that no one really knows what the actual toll this virus outbreak will really have - especially on a global scale - on one's economy.





Then, there's also the changes in social behaviour and consumer dynamics to factor in.





There's going to be a new "normal" in the world but what exactly that is may change from week to week or even day to day, as we all learn to live with the virus.





The central bank sees the economy contracting by 12.4% in a worst-case scenario forecast, with the unemployment rate rising to as high as 21.7% this year.