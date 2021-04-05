Barclays says market pricing of the Fed hiking cycle is too aggressive

Barclays cite the Federal Reserve's "new framework" (which, ICYMI, is the Bank wants to see actual inflation above 2%, not just forecasts for inflation)

(which, again ICYMI, will delay any hikes, i.e. there will be no pre-emptive hiking ... at least that what they tell us)





But what about tapering of the QE programme? That's a way off too, Barclays analyst says (even after Friday's strong NFP):

the road to full employment is still long

inflation is unlikely to remain at the levels priced in for long

(i.e. Barclays thinking, like everyone else, that the higher current inflation is transitory)





Therfore:

Market pricing of one hike by Q1 2022 & almost four by the of 2023 is too aggressive





Barclay's caveat on there is still a long time until tapering (the first step to 'normalisation') is, "unless there has been substantial progress on broader metrics"











