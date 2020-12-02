Beige Book: Most districts characterized economic expansion as modest or moderate

Highlights of the Fed's Beige Book:





Four Districts described little or no growth

Philadelphia and three of the four Midwestern Districts observed that activity began to slow in early November

Banking contacts in numerous Districts reported some deterioration of loan portfolios, particularly for commercial lending into the retail and leisure and hospitality sectors

An increase in delinquencies in 2021 is more widely anticipated

Most Districts reported that firms' outlooks remained positive; however, optimism has waned

Nearly all Districts reported that employment rose, but for most, the pace was slow, at best, and the recovery remained incomplete

Most districts reported modest to moderate increases of input price

In several districts, firms feared that employment levels would fall over the winter before recovering further.



This isn't a great report. You wouldn't know it from financial markets but there's definitely a slowdown in the real economy. It's just that the market doesn't care about the current economy, it's all about the second half of 2021 now and the post-vaccine era.

