Beige Book: Most districts said activity increased modestly

A majority of districts reported that employment rose but a growing number reported a drop in employment levels

Two districts reported a decline in activity and two others reported no change

Wages increased modestly but generally remained weak

Almost all districts saw price increases compared to the last report

Pries for construction materials, steel products and shipping services rose further

Several districts noted improved ability to raise final selling prices

Based on info collected before Jan 4

There isn't much to takeaway here. We know the pandemic is weighing at the moment but the market is concerned about further out. Clearly there is some inflation building but the Fed thinks it's transitory.