Biggest event of the week coming up - Fed Chair Powel speaking Wednesday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give his annual Economic Outlook before the Joint Economic Committee of the US Congress on Wednesday

And will follow up with the same on Thursday to the House Budget Committee

Powell speaks at 11am (ET), which will be 1600GMT. He'll then have a Q&A with members of Congress.





Powell will likely stick to the same sort of message he conveyed in the FOMC statement and press conference on October 30.





Developments since then:

core PCE inflation to 1.7% y/y

nonfarm payrolls stronger than expected

wage growth up a touch

consumption growth is still doing OK, a little slower

ISM improved (mixed)







