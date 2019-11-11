Biggest event of the week coming up - Fed Chair Powel speaking Wednesday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give his annual Economic Outlook before the Joint Economic Committee of the US Congress on Wednesday

  • And will follow up with the same on Thursday to the House Budget Committee
Powell speaks at 11am (ET), which will be 1600GMT. He'll then have a Q&A with members of Congress.

Powell will likely stick to the same sort of message he conveyed in the FOMC statement and press conference on October 30.

Developments since then:
  • core PCE inflation to 1.7% y/y
  • nonfarm payrolls stronger than expected
  • wage growth up  a touch
  • consumption growth is still doing OK, a little slower
  • ISM improved (mixed)
