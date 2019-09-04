Bill Dudley walks back article calling on Fed to take sides

Dudley has been criticized for the article





Former New York Fed President Bill Dudley wrote an article last week saying the Fed shouldn't cut because it enabled the trade war. He went a bit too far, especially with a final paragraph that said "Fed officials should consider how their decisions will affect the political outcome in 2020."







In an interview today, he expands on some messages but walks back others.





I was suggesting that if the Fed pushed backed that it might be able to achieve a better economic outcome. I was not suggesting that the Fed should do so regardless of the consequences for the economy or that it should stand by and allow a recession. And I was not trying to suggest that the Fed should take sides in the upcoming election.





