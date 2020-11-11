BNZ on the RBNZ - Negative rates less likely

BNZ on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy moves moves eaelri today.

ICYMI (read from the bottom up for chronology):

negative rates don’t seem necessary

That is a big change from what was though would happen in New Zealand and it's ent the NZD higher during the session since the RBNZ.





The BNZ note is details, but here is their summary:

RBNZ eases further

Funding for Lending Programme this month's tool

Easier capital requirements play their part

But RBNZ sees less need for more

And negative rates don't seem necessary

A little more:

if the positive vaccine progress becomes even more positive then the RBNZ will be even less inclined to ease monetary policy

So it’s now back to data watching

The balance of risks remains on the negative side but the risk profile is, at least for now, far more evenly balanced than it previously was



