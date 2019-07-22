BoA ML on the Federal Reserve - a "50bp head fake"

Bank of America / Merrill Lynch says NY Fed Williams "unintentionally misguided the markets."

a "debacle in communication"

But, on the upside it has convinced BoAML analysts that there will be a 25bp cut.





"We suspect the FOMC was uncomfortable with the market moving toward a 50bp cut and wanted to push the market back to a 25bp baseline."

--

Yes, I think the Fed was indeed 'uncomfortable' with the perception the market took away from Williams' speech.







