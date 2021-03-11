BoA says its the Fed vs. an economy on fire - the sell-off in credit is not over yet
A snippet from a BoA end of day note saying its the "Fed vs. the economy on fire".
BoA notes another day of relative stability in interest rates and credit spreads
- driven again by little news besides a report showing CPI inflation still benign
Looking ahead say the analysts:
- we are about to see super strong economic data in coming months, like Friday's payrolls report, as the US gets back to normal rapidly without another spike in Covid-19 infections.
- While it's difficult for the Fed to communicate steps toward monetary policy normalization in a standard slow-moving cycle, this time it would seem a near-impossible task.
- Therefore it makes rates vol remains high even though we saw small declines yesterday and today (Figure 1).
- The sell-off in credit is not over yet.