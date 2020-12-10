BOC Beaudry: Could cut rates further without going negative

BIC Deputy Gov. Beaudry

could cut rates further without going into negative territory if economy went into persistent downturn



other options to combat major downturn include expanding its QE program or using yield curve targeting



negative rates would not be productive in a Canadian context, barring a dramatically different set of circumstances



we will not over use QE and overshoot our inflation target; exit target for QE program is tied to our inflation goals



we will have 3 options to leave QE program. One is to reinvest any proceeds from maturing assets into new ones maintaining level of stimulus. 2nd option is to allow maturing assets to roll off balance sheet. 3rd option is to actively sell the assets



our choice between the different options would depend on our outlook for the evolution of inflation



recent positive news on vaccines represents upside risk to the outlook. Could lead bank to reevaluate amount of stimulus that is needed



2nd wave of Covid in a Canada will weigh on Q1 economic activity and represents important risk further out if situation becomes much worse



overall level of economic activity remains largely on track with our expectations



we have yet to fully analyze all information to shift our assessment of October monetary policy report that slack will not be absorbed until sometime in 2023



