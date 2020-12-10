BOC Beaudry speaks to reporters
- Lowering rates is 1 of the tools we can use; it's 1 thing we are considering and thinking a bit about
- have to work hard to put bad and good news together to see if assessment has to be changed. Should have new full projection in January MPR
- strong C$ is one element of many we are looking at as we prepare January MPR
- does not have a full answer on whether risks are balanced
- doesn't think Bank of Canada would want to increase the size of QE
- Bank of Canada assessing if effective lower bound is lower
Both the BOC and ECB spoke to the weakness of the dollar/strength of their currency after their interest rate decisions this week.