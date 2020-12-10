BOC Beaudry speaks to reporters

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

BOC Deputy Gov. Beaudry speaks to reporters

  • Lowering rates is 1 of the tools we can use; it's 1 thing we are considering and thinking a bit about
  • have to work hard to put bad and good news together to see if assessment has to be changed.  Should have new full projection in January MPR
  • strong C$ is one element of many we are looking at as we prepare January MPR
  • does not have a full answer on whether risks are balanced
  • doesn't think Bank of Canada would want to increase the size of QE
  • Bank of Canada assessing if effective lower bound is lower
Both the BOC and ECB spoke to the weakness of the dollar/strength of their currency after their interest rate decisions this week.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose