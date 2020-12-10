BOC Beaudry speaks to reporters

BOC Deputy Gov. Beaudry speaks to reporters

Lowering rates is 1 of the tools we can use; it's 1 thing we are considering and thinking a bit about



have to work hard to put bad and good news together to see if assessment has to be changed. Should have new full projection in January MPR



strong C$ is one element of many we are looking at as we prepare January MPR



does not have a full answer on whether risks are balanced



doesn't think Bank of Canada would want to increase the size of QE



Bank of Canada assessing if effective lower bound is lower



Both the BOC and ECB spoke to the weakness of the dollar/strength of their currency after their interest rate decisions this week.



