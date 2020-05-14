BOC: Continues to assess the impacts of its stimulus measures

it's measures to address problems with market functioning and confidence show signs of succeeding



many of the banks facilities and purchase programs are being used the last now then at inception



continues to assess the impacts of its measures and can adjust the scale of programs as market conditions change



many past recovery a possible policy support will need to be flexible and adapt as the situation evolves



strong policies have put a floor under Canadian economy and laid a strong foundation for its recovery



federal government support for households and firms is directly mitigating income losses



demand effects are rooted in income losses and uncertainty about just how bad things could get



risk of credit downgrades is intensifying refinancing risks, energy sector has most 3 for refinancing needs over the next 6 months



energy sector's ability to secure refinancing will be particularly tested with low oil prices, sector will be helped by new credit program being developed



following Covid 19 shock, riskier firms are finding it difficult to assess more fragile markets such as the US leverage loans market



despite mortgage deferrals and added borrowing some households are likely to fall behind on their loan payments



lower the income a shot glass the greater the risks of a rising consumer insolvencies



what started as cash flow problems could develop into a solvency issue for some businesses



financial system remains resilient but outlook for Canadian economic activity is highly uncertain



Canada's 6 largest commercial banks are in good position to manage the consequences



size of banks balance sheet has roughly tripled from C$119 billion on March 4 to C$392 billion on May 6



Gov. Poulos will speak at 10:30 AM ET on the financial system review, but overall the report seems to suggest there is some positives but risks from uncertainty remain. Banks are in good condition to withstand the storm.









