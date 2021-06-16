BoC Gov Macklem says economic recovery is make good progress

Bank of Canada Governor Macklem speaking to an upper house committee in the Canadian parliament. Via video conference.

Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce







Remarks, Headlines via Reuters

Following a sharp bounce back in economic activity in the fall and winter, we’ve seen choppiness in growth again in Q2

complete recovery will still take some time

third wave of the virus has been a setback

overall, we expect the housing market to be better balanced, but we will continue to watch it closely

timing of 2% inflation target is unusually uncertain

further adjustments to our QE program will be gradual, and we will be deliberate in both our assessment of incoming data and the communication of our analysis



As I post CAD is doing basically nothing on all this.



