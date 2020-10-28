BoC Governor Macklem says working on fully executable plans for a digital currency

Bank of Canada Gov Macklem speaking with Reuters

Bank of Canada is working with g7 and others to make sure any private stablecoins are 'used by the right people for the right reasons'

if one country creates digital currency before we do, it would certainly create problems

bank is working with g7 and others to move forward 'in a globally coordinated way'

says digital currency not yet needed; stresses decision to create one would be ultimately up to finance minister

bank is now working on moving from proof of concepts to more fully executable plans for a digital currency



