BoC Governor Macklem says working on fully executable plans for a digital currency
Bank of Canada Gov Macklem speaking with Reuters
- Bank of Canada is working with g7 and others to make sure any private stablecoins are 'used by the right people for the right reasons'
- if one country creates digital currency before we do, it would certainly create problems
- bank is working with g7 and others to move forward 'in a globally coordinated way'
- says digital currency not yet needed; stresses decision to create one would be ultimately up to finance minister
- bank is now working on moving from proof of concepts to more fully executable plans for a digital currency