BOC Gravelle Q&A: Buying equities in a crisis, would be a "break the glass" move
BOC Gravelle answers questions after speech
- when asked if the central bank would consider buying equities in a crisis, says it has the capacity, but that would be a break the glass type of move
- on housing, bank is starting to see signs of it fear of missing out
- on inflation control range, anything above 3% would be anxious about
- all market measure of inflation expectations not a concern, we would be concerned about a sharp destabilizing move in the yields