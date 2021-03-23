BOC Gravelle Q&A: Buying equities in a crisis, would be a "break the glass" move

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

BOC Gravelle answers questions after speech

  • when asked if the central bank would consider buying equities in a crisis, says it has the capacity, but that would be a break the glass type of move
  • on housing, bank is starting to see signs of it fear of missing out
  • on inflation control range, anything above 3% would be anxious about
  • all market measure of inflation expectations not a concern, we would be concerned about a sharp destabilizing move in the yields

