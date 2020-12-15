BOC Macklem: Economic recovery from pandemic is at a very difficult stage

BOC Macklem speaking

  • Economic recovery from pandemic is at a very difficult stage
  • In the near term, rising Covid infections will dampen growth and could even deepen are economic hole
  • C$ appreciation is hurting competitiveness of Canadian exporters in the US market
  • Canada must boost exports, productivity and business investment to ensure a sustainable recovery
  • Canadian exports and business investment could bounce back more quickly than they did after global financial crisis
  • Initial shutdowns last spring, trade has bounced back faster than many economists predicted
  • Recent positive news on vaccines provide some reassurance that more normal activities can resume sometime later in 2021
  • Disproportionate impact of the pandemic on trade and services has a significant implications for Canada
  • Rapid rebound in goods exports is certainly encouraging
  • We need to develop new fast-growing markets for our products and new fast-growing products for our markets
  • Incoming US administration means Canadian schools and companies may have to fight harder to attract and retain talent
The C$ moved to another new multi-year high (going back to April 2018) vs. the USD today. The USDCAD trades just below the 1.2700 level (the low reached 1.26923).

  • New Covid restrictions will reduce growth, economy could even slide backwards
  • this 2nd wave of Covid infection is certainly going to put a shop in the recovery
  • arrival of vaccines is tremendously positive, we are going to get out of this
