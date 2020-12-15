BOC Macklem: Economic recovery from pandemic is at a very difficult stage

BOC Macklem speaking

Economic recovery from pandemic is at a very difficult stage



In the near term, rising Covid infections will dampen growth and could even deepen are economic hole

C$ appreciation is hurting competitiveness of Canadian exporters in the US market

Canada must boost exports, productivity and business investment to ensure a sustainable recovery



Canadian exports and business investment could bounce back more quickly than they did after global financial crisis



Initial shutdowns last spring, trade has bounced back faster than many economists predicted



Recent positive news on vaccines provide some reassurance that more normal activities can resume sometime later in 2021



Disproportionate impact of the pandemic on trade and services has a significant implications for Canada



Rapid rebound in goods exports is certainly encouraging



We need to develop new fast-growing markets for our products and new fast-growing products for our markets

Incoming US administration means Canadian schools and companies may have to fight harder to attract and retain talent







New Covid restrictions will reduce growth, economy could even slide backwards



this 2nd wave of Covid infection is certainly going to put a shop in the recovery



arrival of vaccines is tremendously positive, we are going to get out of this

The C$ moved to another new multi-year high (going back to April 2018) vs. the USD today. The USDCAD trades just below the 1.2700 level (the low reached 1.26923).